Brazil names military chiefs amid political tensions

BRASILIA • Brazil's Defence Ministry on Wednesday named new commanders of its armed forces, a day after the previous three chiefs were sacked as part of President Jair Bolsonaro's unprecedented attempt to meddle in the military.

General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira will take over the army, Admiral Almir Garnier the navy and Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Jr the air force, said Defence Minister Walter Braga Netto in his first news conference since assuming his new role this week.

As he announced the names, Mr Netto said the armed forces remained faithful to their constitutional mission. "The military has not been found wanting in the past and will not be found wanting when the country needs it."

The changes are part of a broad government shake-up, launched by Mr Bolsonaro to accommodate those who are still willing to support him, even as rage over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic grows.

"We are seeing the President now cornered by society, Congress and even the judiciary," Mr Rogerio Xavier, a founding partner at SPX Capital, said. "We always have to be careful with the actions of cornered presidents."

According to a minister close to Mr Bolsonaro, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private, his replacement of the defence minister and the commanders of the army, navy and air force is more prosaic.

Mr Bolsonaro, the minister said, wants the top military to explicitly defend his government and his actions on the pandemic.

The new military commanders are replacing Army General Edson Pujol, Navy Admiral Ilques Barbosa and Air Force Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Bermudes.

No reason was given for their departure, but analysts say the three chiefs were dismayed by Mr Bolsonaro's surprise dismissal of former defence minister Fernando Azevedo. Mr Azevedo himself resigned because he was "uncomfortable with Mr Bolsonaro's use of the military for political ends", journalist Merval Pereira wrote in newspaper Globo.

The naming of the new commanders comes on the anniversary of Brazil's 1964 coup, which led to 21 years of military rule in the country.

Mr Netto released a statement on Tuesday in which he described the events of March 31, 1964, when the military took power in Brazil, as a "movement" rather than a coup.

He said it should be "understood and celebrated" as part of Brazil's "historic trajectory".

The abrupt changes in the armed forces, following a shock Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, underline the scale of the political and public health crises afflicting Brazil, which is now the global epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, six potential presidential candidates, including Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria and former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, wrote an open letter in defence of democracy.

"Men and women of this country who appreciate FREEDOM, whether civilians or military, regardless of party affiliation, colour, religion, gender and origin, must be united in the defence of DEMOCRATIC CONSCIOUSNESS. We will defend Brazil," they wrote, without mentioning Mr Bolsonaro.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG