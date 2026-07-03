Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports

Pieces of meat are stocked inside a refrigerator at a butcher shop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO, July 2 - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has started to implement new inspection procedures on the production of meat and meat derivatives to address trade requirements from the European Union, local news outlet Globo Rural reported on Thursday, citing a government document sent to federal agriculture auditors.

• Brazil seeks to prevent the EU from banning imports of some Brazilian products, including beef, poultry, eggs and live animals, starting in September.

• The ban, announced in May, is linked to EU rules restricting the use of certain antimicrobial substances in food-producing animals.

• Brazil's Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. REUTERS