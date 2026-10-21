Brazil halts poultry shipments to Malaysia and China after disease outbreak

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A poultry farm – with lime for disinfection – where an outbreak of Newcastle disease in turkeys was detected, in Nova Itaberaba in Brazil’s Santa Catarina state on Oct 20.

SAO PAULO – Brazil has halted all poultry shipments to its biggest buyer China after confirming a case of the viral, highly contagious Newcastle disease.

The so-called self-embargo with China is part of a sanitary protocol agreed between the two countries, and is now being put in place, according to an official notice from the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Brazil confirmed on Oct 19 that the disease was identified at a commercial turkey unit in Nova Itaberaba, in the state of Santa Catarina. The facility was closed, with the movement of birds suspended.

Brazil also halted all poultry shipments to Malaysia, while Mexican authorities late on Oct 19 announced the suspension of imports of Brazilian poultry. On a more limited basis, Brazil has restricted shipments from Santa Catarina state to Kazakhstan and Chile, in accordance with sanitary agreements with those countries.

Restrictions are even narrower for some other destinations, with bans limited to processing plants located near the outbreak. Those measures apply to countries including Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UK and South Korea. BLOOMBERG