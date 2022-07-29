Brazil federal police warned against Bolsonaro arms agenda, documents show

RIO DE JANEIRO (REUTERS) - As President Jair Bolsonaro has aggressively sought to boost gun ownership in Brazil, documents obtained by Reuters reveal one key source of resistance to his agenda: his own federal police.

Nearly two decades after Brazil passed a landmark firearms control law, Mr Bolsonaro has used dozens of executive orders to weaken such restrictions, turning the right to bear arms into a symbol of his right-wing movement.

A major liberalisation Bill, under discussion in the Senate, could enshrine in law his push to make Brazil a gun-toting nation like the United States.

Yet previously unreported documents show Brazil's federal police have long opposed the president's vision, issuing stark warnings about two Bolsonaro-backed Bills to weaken gun control, including the one now awaiting a Senate vote.

In at least eight formal institutional positions, delivered to Congress from 2018 until earlier this year, Brazil's top cops said the proposals would make it harder to police the country with the world's most murders.

"We consider all these changes a setback in public gun control policy," the federal police wrote in December 2019 to lawmakers after the most recent measure passed the Lower House.

If approved by senators, police wrote, the law would "without doubt, result in a return to the chaotic situation in the country of excessive gun supply in circulation, including illegal ones, which could make crime rates much worse".

Still, the federal police eventually gave qualified support - with strongly worded "reservations" - to the measure, which came with the president's backing.

According to a senior officer with knowledge of the documents, that conditional endorsement was a sign of Mr Bolsonaro's influence over a force that critics allege he has staffed with allies while sidelining voices of dissent.

"There's a current, and if you don't follow the current, you're no longer part of the government," said the officer.

The federal police did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did Mr Bolsonaro's office.

Due to Mr Bolsonaro's policies, the number of Brazilians registering to own guns has surged sixfold since 2018 to nearly 700,000, according to the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook.

In fiery stump speeches ahead of his uphill October re-election battle, Mr Bolsonaro has urged his followers to arm themselves or risk being "enslaved".

Tough gun laws must be overturned, he says, as they only help criminals.

But the federal police argued in their briefings that more guns would benefit criminals. Parts of PL 3723, the most recent Bill, seemed to have been drafted "without foreseeing the consequences of these decriminalisations for ... organised crime," they wrote.