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FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives home to begin serving house arrest following authorization by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, after Bolsonaro was convicted by a Supreme Court majority of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election, in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 - Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an intensive care unit at the DF Star hospital in the capital Brasilia, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

• Bolsonaro has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since last year for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

• He was diagnosed with an acute obstruction in his abdomen on Friday

• Clinicians have initiated treatment to keep Bolsonaro hydrated and he has been fitted with a gastric tube

• The former president is clinically stable and conscious but there is no forecasted discharge at this time

• Bolsonaro, who governed from 2019 to 2022, has a history of hospitalizations and surgeries related to a stabbing in the abdomen during a 2018 campaign event REUTERS