Brazil ex-President Jair Bolsonaro taken to ICU
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 - Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an intensive care unit at the DF Star hospital in the capital Brasilia, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.
• Bolsonaro has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since last year for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
• He was diagnosed with an acute obstruction in his abdomen on Friday
• Clinicians have initiated treatment to keep Bolsonaro hydrated and he has been fitted with a gastric tube
• The former president is clinically stable and conscious but there is no forecasted discharge at this time
• Bolsonaro, who governed from 2019 to 2022, has a history of hospitalizations and surgeries related to a stabbing in the abdomen during a 2018 campaign event REUTERS