Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 - Pax, Brazil's crime-fighting AI tool for police that has secured seed funding worth $40 million, is launching pilots in three regions across the country in addition to the four states in which it currently operates, co-founder and CEO David Peixoto said.

The company, founded in November 2024, is launching pilots in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Bahia, as well as Brazil’s Federal District, Peixoto said in an interview.

Those operations will join the company's existing work alongside police in the states of Sao Paulo, Goias, Parana, and Ceara.

Violent street robberies, snatch-and-grab thefts and other crimes were a major focus of the October presidential election in Brazil, where candidates of all stripes vowed to get tough on crime and embrace technology to improve public security.

US venture capital firm Benchmark and Greenoaks led Pax’s seed funding in May. Peixoto pegged investor interest in the startup to its location in Brazil.

“The best place to build this technology is where this problem is bigger,” Peixoto said.

Pax's platform pairs AI agents with police to help solve cases. Officers use prompts to ask the program to search for people or vehicles by using databases including surveillance camera footage, dispatch calls and police records to identify suspects in seconds instead of days, Peixoto said.

"When you see a crime movie, sometimes you have the detective spend pretty much all the movie just with a white wall, a picture, a calendar, and a Post-it. Then at the end they figure out that there's some connection between all the evidence," he said. "AI would probably do this in the first scenes of the movie."

Police using Pax are already seeing results. In Luziania, in Goias state, the percentage of solved crimes has grown to 34% from 18% since Pax rolled out last year, while urban crime is down 27% in the monitored area, Pax said.

Those figures were confirmed by Colonel Alessandro Arantes, a member of Goias' military police, who credited the program with reducing time spent identifying and locating suspects and even helping preempt crime in some cases.

“There is no turning back,” he told Reuters by phone. “It's something that has truly revolutionized public security." REUTERS