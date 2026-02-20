Brazil court reinstates order to free up access to Santarem port terminal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 - A Brazilian court reinstated late on Wednesday an order to free up access to the Santarem river port terminal where U.S. grain trader Cargill operates, according to a ruling signed by federal judge Shamyl Cipriano and seen by Reuters.

Indigenous protesters have been blocking truck traffic at the entrance of Cargill's Santarem grain terminal in northern Brazil for several days, protesting against plans to dredge the Tapajos river.

Last Friday, a federal court issued a decision obligating the government to adopt measures in 48 hours to remove protesters and restore access to Cargill's facility in Para state.

Federal prosecutors told Reuters they appealed that decision, arguing the ruling ignored norms of the National Council of Justice, which requires the direct participation of indigenous peoples and the holding of mediation hearings before any removal.

That led to the ruling being overturned on Sunday, prosecutors said, before Wednesday's reinstatement offered a win for Cargill.

The prosecutors are analyzing the latest court decision.

Cargill declined to comment. REUTERS