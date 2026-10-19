Straitstimes.com header logo

Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, polls show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowed ahead of an October 25 runoff, two polls showed on Monday, pointing to a close race between the right-wing lawmaker and the leftist incumbent.

The eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro unexpectedly led the first-round vote earlier this month, finishing nearly two points ahead of Lula, who is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term.

NEXUS/BTG PACTUAL POLL

• Flavio Bolsonaro would receive 46.5% of the vote in the runoff, compared with 45.9% for Lula, a Nexus poll commissioned by BTG Pactual showed

• An October 13 survey had Bolsonaro at 47.9% and Lula at 45.1%

• In valid votes, which exclude blank votes and undecided voters, Bolsonaro leads Lula 50.3% to 49.7%

• Nexus surveyed 2,002 people from October 16-18; margin of error 2 percentage points

ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

• According to an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll, Bolsonaro would receive 49.8% of the vote, against 47.6% for Lula

• An October 9 poll had Bolsonaro at 51.1% and Lula at 45.7%

• In valid votes, Bolsonaro leads Lula 51.1% to 48.9%

• AtlasIntel surveyed 4,998 people from October 13-18; margin of error 1 percentage point REUTERS

See more on

Polls

Voters

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.