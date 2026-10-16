Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) leads a campaign rally in Porto Alegre, Brazil, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro continues to slightly lead President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to the October 25 election runoff, but the gap has narrowed, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 47% of the vote compared with 45% for the president, according to the poll. Last week, a Datafolha poll showed the younger Bolsonaro leading Lula 49% to 45%.

• The poll's result still represents a technical tie as the margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points

• 6% of the respondents said they would cast a blank vote, and undecided voters made up 2%, the poll showed

• In valid votes, which exclude blank votes and undecided voters, Bolsonaro leads Lula 51% to 49%

• Datafolha surveyed 2,520 people between October 13-14

• The younger Bolsonaro surprisingly led Lula in the first-round vote earlier this month REUTERS