Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead Brazil runoff, Quaest poll shows

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Brazilian presidential candidates Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a presidential debate, ahead of the runoff presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Jean Carniel

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowed ahead of an October 25 runoff, a Quaest poll showed on Wednesday.

The eldest son of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro would receive 45% of the vote, compared with 44% for the leftist incumbent, according to the poll.

• It was the first Quaest poll released after a television debate between the two candidates on Sunday

• A week earlier, Bolsonaro had 46% of the vote compared with Lula's 44%

• Quaest surveyed 2,154 people between October 17-20; margin of error 2 percentage points REUTERS