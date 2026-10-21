Bolsonaro's lead over Lula narrows ahead Brazil runoff, Quaest poll shows
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's lead over President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowed ahead of an October 25 runoff, a Quaest poll showed on Wednesday.
The eldest son of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro would receive 45% of the vote, compared with 44% for the leftist incumbent, according to the poll.
• It was the first Quaest poll released after a television debate between the two candidates on Sunday
• A week earlier, Bolsonaro had 46% of the vote compared with Lula's 44%
• Quaest surveyed 2,154 people between October 17-20; margin of error 2 percentage points REUTERS