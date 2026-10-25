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Bolsonaro, Lula about even in polls for Brazil runoff vote

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SAO PAULO, Oct 24 - A series of polls on Saturday showed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about even before Sunday's runoff vote, with the right-wing lawmaker still favored to win after finishing ahead of the leftist incumbent in the first round.

CNT/MDA POLL

• Runoff: Bolsonaro 46.3%, Lula 45.0%

• MDA surveyed 2,032 people from October 21 to October 23; margin of error of 2.2 percentage points

DATAFOLHA

• Runoff: Bolsonaro 48%, Lula 47%

• Datafolha surveyed 4,050 people from October 23-24; margin of error of 2 percentage points

QUAEST POLL

• Runoff: Bolsonaro 46%, Lula 45%

• Quaest surveyed 3,702 people from October 23-24; margin of error of 2 percentage points

ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

• Runoff: Bolsonaro 49.9%, Lula 48.4%

• AtlasIntel surveyed 4,990 people from October 18 to October 23; margin of error of 1 percentage point

BTG/NEXUS

• Runoff: Bolsonaro 47.0%, Lula 46.0%

• Nexus surveyed 2,000 people from October 23-24; margin of error of 2.2 percentage points REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.