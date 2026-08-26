Bolivia's Paz taps deputy to lead economy after minister's ousting

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LA PAZ, Aug 25 - Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz appointed Christian Morales as economy and public finance minister on Tuesday, signaling policy continuity as his government seeks to stabilize the crisis-hit economy, secure foreign financing and push reforms through Congress.

Morales, who served as deputy minister under Jose Gabriel Espinoza, takes over after lawmakers last week censured and removed Espinoza in a blow to Paz.

The leadership change comes at a delicate moment for Bolivia, which is grappling with falling natural gas output, low foreign-currency reserves, fuel shortages and a shortage of U.S. dollars.

Paz, in Morales' swearing-in ceremony, said the new minister was taking office with direct knowledge of the government's economic strategy and of negotiations with lenders.

"We are in several negotiations with multilateral institutions so that those commitments of more than $7 billion to $10 billion reach Bolivia," Paz said.

Paz also stopped short of openly admonishing lawmakers for ousting Espinosa, but defended his former minister and suggested political actors were trying to undermine the government's economic agenda.

He also called on Congress to quickly pass an investment bill that the government sees as crucial to unlocking domestic and foreign investment by providing clearer rules and stronger legal certainty.

Morales, meanwhile, said he would deepen the administration's existing policies.

"Our commitment will be to preserve stability, strengthen public finances, generate conditions for investment, production and employment, and continue recovering confidence in our economy," Morales said. REUTERS