Blinken to travel to Jamaica for CARICOM meeting on Haiti, US State Dept says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Jamaica on Monday to attend a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting on Haiti where a collapse in security and a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation has unfolded, the State Department said.

Blinken will discuss a proposal developed by CARICOM and Haitian officials to expedite a political transition in Haiti through the creation of a broad-based, independent presidential college as well as the deployment of a multinational security mission to restore order.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated as gang violence has threatened to bring down the government and has led thousands to flee their homes.

Blinken will also meet with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to discuss bilateral and regional issues, the department said. REUTERS