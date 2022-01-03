Blaze damages South African Parliament building in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN • A blaze erupted at the South African Parliament early yesterday, with flames bursting from the roof of a building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters partially contained the fire after several hours. At mid-morning, smoke was still billowing from one of the several buildings that make up the Parliament complex in the legislative capital, Cape Town.

"The fire has been contained in the Old Wing. Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the New Wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber," Parliament said in a statement.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters there were no reports of injuries. The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Mr Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security, told reporters that firefighters had detected cracks on the wall and the roof in one area had collapsed.

The fire started in an office complex and spread towards a gym just before 6am.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.

REUTERS