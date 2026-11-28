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Shoppers move through the Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday in Tysons, Virginia, US, November 27, 2026. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

Nov 28 - Shoppers spent a total of $13.1 billion online on Black Friday, surpassing last year's spending by 11.1%, as they splurged on electronics and toys, data from Adobe Analytics showed.

The figures edged past Adobe's initial forecast of spending of around $12.9 billion on the key shopping day, as retailers dished out discounts on apparel and appliances in an effort to woo Americans weighed down by inflation and high gas prices.

This year's holiday shopping season is expected to be marked by consumers looking for ways to stretch their holiday budgets by relying on deals and using AI to carefully compare prices.

Shoppers are also relying on the buy now, pay later option, which is expected to contribute $1.09 billion in online spending on Cyber Monday, up 5.3% from a year ago, according to an initial forecast for Cyber Monday from Adobe Analytics.

On Black Friday, gaming and electronics were standout categories, but consumers also took advantage of deals to stock up on essentials such as household cleaning products, pet care products and personal hygiene items, the Adobe report said. REUTERS