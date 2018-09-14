Birds of a feather, squeezed together

Birds of a feather flocked together at The Wash estuary in Norfolk, Britain, yesterday.

Thousands of wading birds, including knot and godwit, moved onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides at the estuary, which stretches for more than 260 sq km, making it one of the largest estuaries in Britain.

The shallow bay that rims West Norfolk and opens into the North Sea is teeming with wildlife. It is a winter feeding ground for more than 300,000 visiting water birds, and is also home to the biggest single colony of common seals in Europe, according to the BBC.