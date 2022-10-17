Biden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating Saudi ties

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will act methodically in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to American security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Mr Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said no changes to the US-Saudi relationship were imminent as Mr Biden re-evaluates it.

"And so the President isn't going to act precipitously. He is going to act methodically, strategically and he's going to take his time to consult with members of both parties, and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options," he said.

A day after Opec+ oil producers last week announced production cuts over US objections, Mr Biden vowed to impose "consequences" on Saudi Arabia for siding with Russia in supporting the reductions.

The move by Opec+ undermines Western countries' plans to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil exports in response to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

It could send oil prices soaring amid an energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, and as inflation-weary American voters prepare to cast their ballots in the midterm elections in November.

Saudi officials have defended the move as motivated purely by economics, not politics.

The decision was widely seen as a diplomatic slap in the face, since Mr Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July and met Saudi Arabia's de-facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite vowing to make the kingdom an international "pariah" following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for a halt to most American arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ move.

Mr Biden's options "include changes to our approach to security assistance to Saudi Arabia, but I'm not going to get ahead of the President. What I will say is there's nothing imminent", Mr Sullivan said, adding that there was time for Mr Biden to consult with Congress.

Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden has no plans to meet the crown prince at a Group of 20 (G-20) leaders summit in November in Indonesia.

The US-Saudi feud bled into talks by G-20 finance ministers and central bankers in Washington, which closed on Thursday without a joint communique.

The group was already divided over the conflict in Ukraine.

G-20 heads of state and government are due to meet in November in Bali, Indonesia, in a summit that could see Mr Biden share the same venue as Russian President Vladimir Putin and another rival, Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Asked whether Mr Biden would view Russia's use of a small tactical nuclear weapon or detonating one in the Black Sea as less serious than a larger bomb, Mr Sullivan said it was "dangerous" to draw such distinctions, and the President would not do so.

"The use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine. We're not going to slice the salami," Mr Sullivan added.

He also said it was incumbent upon Nato allies and other responsible countries, including China and India, to "send a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict".

REUTERS, AFP