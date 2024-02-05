Biden weighing joining Las Vegas hotel workers on picket line -union chief

U.S. President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
18 sec ago

LAS VEGAS - U.S. President Joe Biden may join Las Vegas hotel employees on a picket line if they go on strike on Monday, a move that would bind the Democrat closely with another group of workers in a 2024 battleground election state, the union's chief told Reuters.

Workers with the politically influential Nevada Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino have until early Monday morning to reach agreement. Failure to reach an agreement could mean the workers start a strike. REUTERS

