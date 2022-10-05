Biden warns Iran will face 'costs' for deadly crackdown on protests

PARIS - The United States will impose "further costs" on Iran for its lethal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, President Joe Biden announced, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from Iran on Tuesday.

Ms Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on Sept 16, days after Iran's morality police detained the Kurdish Iranian for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear headscarves and modest clothes.

Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in three years. A state crackdown has seen protesters killed and more than 1,000 arrested.

"This week, the US will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters," Mr Biden said.

"We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," Mr Biden added, saying he was "gravely concerned" about reports of the intensifying repression of protesters and that Washington stood with "all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery".

Rights groups voiced deep concern after Iranian riot police used tear gas and paintball guns against hundreds of students shouting "woman, life, liberty" at Teheran's Sharif University of Technology on Sunday night.

The US President gave no indication of what measures he was considering against Iran, which is already under crippling US economic sanctions largely related to its controversial nuclear programme.

Iran accused the US leader of hypocrisy in invoking human rights to impose fresh punitive measures. "It would have been better for Mr Joe Biden to think a little about the human rights record of his own country before making humanitarian gestures," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in an Instagram post.

On Monday, Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran for alleged human rights violations, including over the death of Ms Amini.

"These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police', which led to the death of Mahsa Amini," the Canadian government said.

AFP, REUTERS