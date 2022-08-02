Biden urges Russia, China to engage in talks on limiting nuclear arms

WASHINGTON • The United States is ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia, and has called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith, US President Joe Biden said ahead of global non-proliferation discussions at the United Nations yesterday.

Mr Biden also called on China "to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilising military dynamics".

Officials from around the world are gathered in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, two years after it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. It will run until Aug 26.

Arms control has historically been an area where progress has been possible despite wider disagreements. The conference takes place five months after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine and as US-China tensions flare over Taiwan, the island claimed by Beijing.

Moscow and Washington in February extended their New Start treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy as well as limits the land-and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, for five years.

"Today, my administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New Start when it expires in 2026," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith," Mr Biden said. "Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States."

Mr Biden said China also has responsibility to play a leading role in non-proliferation.

"There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation," Mr Biden said, citing "this moment of uncertainty and upheaval on the global stage".

At the conference, UN head Antonio Guterres warned that the world faces "a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War" and is just "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation". He called on nations to "put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS