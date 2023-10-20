Biden to sell Americans on billions for Israel, Ukraine in speech

Half of the US$60 billion he is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernising US weapons stocks, the source said.

His televised remarks, at 8pm on Thursday (8am Friday morning Singapore time), follow a Middle East trip upended by a hospital blast in the Gaza Strip. It is only the second prime-time Oval Office address in the Democratic president’s nearly three years in office; in June he cheered the end of a debt ceiling standoff.

The White House said Mr Biden will unveil a new funding request this week believed to be as much as US$100 billion.

A senior White House official said he felt it important to speak to the country on why American leadership is needed to help Israel respond to the Oct 7 slaughter of Israelis by Hamas militants operating from Gaza, and to aid Ukraine’s battle to repel Russian invaders.

Mr Biden worked on his speech throughout the week with close aides, including on Wednesday aboard Air Force One on his flight home from Israel, the official said. He was putting final touches on it on Thursday, the official added.

In Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the president pledged US$100 million in new funding for humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and said he would ask Congress for unprecedented aid to boost Israel’s fight with Hamas.

“This will also be very much a message to the American people: how those conflicts connect to our lives back here, how support from the American people and the Congress, frankly, is essential,” US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told MSNBC early on Thursday when asked about the speech.

Any funding measure must pass both the Democratic-led US Senate, where additional aid has bipartisan support, and the Republican-led House, which has not had a Speaker for 17 days.

Conservative Jim Jordan, an ally of former President Donald Trump, vowed to continue his floundering bid to be House Speaker after failing to win majority support among Republicans.

House Republican lawmakers in recent weeks nearly brought government to a halt over chronic budget deficits and US$31.4 trillion in debt, threatening to slash government spending across the board.

About four in 10 respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week said the US should support Israel’s position in the current conflict when given a range of options. Nearly half said Americans should remain neutral or not be involved.

In a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month, roughly the same proportion agreed with a statement that Washington “should provide weapons to Ukraine”.

“By bringing these two issues together, it will enable Biden to have a conversation with the nation not just about wars that are taking place in isolation, but conflict globally that has significant repercussions for American security interests as a whole,” said Carmiel Arbit, a senior fellow at Atlantic Council.

The US President's argument may get a wider-than-normal audience. Fox News, the most-watched cable-news channel, will air the speech in a slot normally reserved for a conservative commentator, after opting out of airing his first Oval Office address.

Mr Biden’s brief Israel trip aimed to offer US support following the Hamas attack on Israeli villages and military bases. His planned summit in Jordan joined by the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders was cancelled after the Gaza hospital explosion.

Meanwhile, the USS Mount Whitney, a sophisticated command, control, communication and intelligence ship, was heading to the eastern Mediterranean to join a host of US warships already there, the US Navy said.

The US Defence Department told members of Congress at a briefing on Wednesday that it intends to send its two Iron Dome missile defense systems back to Israel as part of a leaseback deal, having experimented with the systems for several years. REUTERS