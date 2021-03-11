Biden to meet leaders of Japan, India and Australia tomorrow

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting tomorrow with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said the meeting of the Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, countries indicates the importance Mr Biden places in US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

She said she expects a range of issues facing the global community to be discussed, "from the threat of Covid-19 to economic cooperation and, of course, to the climate crisis".

"This sends a very strong signal of common cause and purpose. And the goal here is basically to introduce the Quad as a new feature of regular diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific," a senior administration official told Reuters separately.

He said the meeting planned to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, something New Delhi has urged in order to counter China's widening vaccine diplomacy.

The aim was to reduce manufacturing backlogs, speed vaccination, and defeat some coronavirus mutations, the official said.

The financing agreements will be among the US, Japan and others and focus particularly on companies and institutions in India manufacturing vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson, the official, who did not want to be named, said.

Some of the additional vaccine capacity created in India would be used in vaccination efforts in Southeast Asian countries, he added.

The official said the engagement would last about two hours, and lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later in the year.

India, Australia and Japan had all been "directly challenged by China in the recent period", the official said, adding that the meeting was intended to work on "a different vision for the future" in the region.

India's Foreign Ministry said the leaders would address "regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region".

It said the summit would also cover supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security and climate change.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the meeting would focus on regional security and climate change.

"It will be an historic moment in our region and it sends a strong message to the region about our support for a sovereign, independent Indo-Pacific," he told reporters in Canberra.

The US is looking to strengthen ties with key allies as China takes an increasingly assertive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere in the world.

Separately, Ms Psaki declined to confirm a report in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper which cited a source as saying that China and the US were discussing a potential meeting in Alaska between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat, Mr Yang Jiechi.

Asked about the report, she said the US was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but it had not "finalised" details on such a meeting.

Any such meeting would be the first for the two countries' top diplomats since Mr Biden took office in January.

