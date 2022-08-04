Biden signing 2nd order facilitating access to abortion services

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden was set to sign yesterday a second executive order intended to improve access to abortion services.

The order, like his first signed in July, is meant to address the recent Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion.

The President reiterated his call for Congress to enshrine the right to abortion access into federal law.

He has said repeatedly that options are limited without congressional action - which is all but certain not to occur unless voters elect more lawmakers who support abortion rights.

The order Mr Biden will sign will direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra to consider actions to help patients travel outside their states for abortions using funds from Medicaid - a move that conservatives will likely challenge in the courts.

The Hyde Amendment prevents the use of federal funds for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is at risk. A senior administration official said the White House did not believe using Medicaid funds for travel violated the amendment.

The order also instructs HHS to ensure that healthcare providers comply with existing federal anti-discrimination laws so that pregnant people receive necessary medical care without delay.

It asks HHS to enhance its collection of data on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order will probably have little immediate effect. The travel provision will likely be held up by legal challenges, while the anti-discrimination provision must go through a regulatory process.

Mr Biden has come under intense criticism over his response to the court's ruling in late June that overruled the 1973 Roe v Wade decision enshrining the right to an abortion.

Progressive lawmakers have been pressing him to do more, including declaring a public health emergency for abortion rights.

A majority of senior White House staff oppose the idea because they think it would do little to unlock new money or power.

BLOOMBERG