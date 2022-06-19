Biden defends plans to meet Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden said he was not travelling to Saudi Arabia explicitly to meet de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman during a trip next month and said he was seeing the Saudi crown prince as part of a broader "international meeting".

Mr Biden's plans to meet the crown prince, known as MBS, are part of his first trip to the Gulf region as president.

He has been criticised by US lawmakers, including some from his own Democratic Party, and human rights advocates who say the visit is at odds with his promise to put human rights at the heart of American foreign policy.

"I'm not going to meet with MBS. I'm going to an international meeting, and he's going to be part of it," Mr Biden told reporters on Friday, when asked how he will handle the topic of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident and critic of the crown prince.

Mr Biden is travelling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman along with eight additional heads of state for the GCC+3 Summit, a spokesman for the National Security Council said.

Mr Biden and US officials will also have a bilateral meeting with King Salman and his team, which will include the crown prince.

As a presidential candidate, Mr Biden had said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah".

However, his struggle to reduce record high petrol prices this year has complicated the situation as the US urges oil producing nations to boost production to offset Russian losses following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Weeks after taking office, Mr Biden shifted US policy on Saudi Arabia, adopting a tougher stance over the kingdom's human rights record and, in particular, the killing of Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, in Turkey in 2018.

US intelligence has implicated the crown prince in the murder. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by him.

