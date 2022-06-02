Biden, Ardern air shared concerns over China's Pacific ambitions

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern aired shared concerns about China's bid to expand its influence in the Pacific yesterday.

A senior United States official said they also discussed the need for in-person engagement with Pacific island leaders.

The two leaders met at the White House as China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi toured the Pacific island region, a move that has worried New Zealand and the US, as well as its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Greeting Ms Ardern in the Oval Office, Mr Biden said Washington had no desire to dictate to the region but wishes instead to partner with them.

"We have more work to do in those Pacific islands," the US President said.

A joint statement after the meeting also expressed concern about a recent security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.

"The establishment of a persistent military presence in the Pacific by a state that does not share our values or security interests would fundamentally alter the strategic balance of the region and pose national-security concerns to both our countries," it said.

Ms Ardern told reporters that both countries were strongly aligned "in furthering the Pacific values and the focus that Pacific island leaders have determined for themselves".

The senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two sides discussed shared concerns about the challenges faced by Pacific island nations and the need to help them deal with issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

"They also had some fairly detailed discussion about the importance of in-person engagement with Pacific island leaders and the importance of the United States working closely with New Zealand and other partners as we continue to step up our efforts to engage more effectively in the Pacific," the senior US official said.

Ms Ardern was also the first New Zealand leader to visit the White House since Sir John Key met Mr Barack Obama in 2014.

The two leaders in a joint statement also expressed "grave concerns" on human rights violations in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong, triggering criticism from China.

"Their joint statement smears China and gravely interferes in China's internal affairs," said Mr Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In their statement, Mr Biden and Ms Ardern also said they would encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong are China's internal affairs, Mr Zhao said at a regular news conference.

REUTERS