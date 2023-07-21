Biden Administration moves to raise the cost of drilling on US federal lands

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a rule that would raise the royalties that fossil fuel companies pay to pull oil, gas and coal from public lands in the United States for the first time since 1920, while increasing more than tenfold the cost of the bonds companies must pay before they start drilling.

The Interior Department estimated the new rule, which would also raise various other rates and fees for drilling on public lands, would increase costs for fossil fuel companies by about US$1.8 billion (S$2.4 billion) between now and 2031. After that, rates could increase again.

About half that money would go to states, approximately one-third would be used to fund water projects in the West, and the rest would be split between the Treasury Department and Interior.

Interior Department officials characterise the changes as part of a broader shift at the federal agency as it seeks to address climate change by expanding renewable energy on public land and in federal waters while making it more expensive for private companies to drill on public lands.

“The Interior Department has taken several steps over the last two years to ensure the federal oil and gas program provides a fair return to taxpayers, adequately accounts for environmental harms and discourages speculation by oil and gas companies,” said Ms Laura Daniel-Davis, the Interior Department’s principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management. “This new proposed rule will help fully codify those goals and lead to more responsible leasing and development processes.”

Oil and gas companies forcefully opposed the changes, which could take effect as soon as next year.

“Amidst a global energy crisis, this action from the Department of the Interior is yet another attempt to add even more barriers to future energy production, increases uncertainty for producers and may further discourage oil and natural gas investment,” said Ms Holly Hopkins, a vice-president at the American Petroleum Institute, which lobbies for oil and gas companies.

Environmental groups applauded the move, although many also called on the Biden administration to clamp down on drilling.

“The Biden administration is recognizing that over a century of business as usual by the oil and gas industry is incompatible with a world being ravaged by climate change, a crisis induced primarily by the industry itself,” said Mr Josh Axelrod at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group. But he added, “we can’t continue to lease our public lands for fossil fuels while facing climate and biodiversity emergencies.”

Some of the changes were mandated by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which directs the Interior Department to increase the royalty rates paid by companies that drill on public lands to 16.67 per cent from 12.5 per cent, and to increase the minimum bid at auctions for drilling leases to US$10 per acre (US$4 per hectare) from US$2 per acre, among other provisions. The 12.5 per cent royalty rates have been in place since 1920.

The law also orders the agency to set a minimum rental rate of US$3 per acre on public drilling leases in the first two years after a lease is issued, rising to US$15 per acre after 10 years, and to establish a new fee of US$5 per acre for companies to formally register their interest in leasing public land for drilling.

But the Interior Department’s new rule would go even further than Congress required: It would dramatically raise the cost of the bonds that companies must guarantee to pay to the federal government before drilling on public lands, which has not increased since 1960. The department wants to use those funds to remediate damage left by abandoned uncapped oil and gas wells, so that the cost is borne by companies rather than taxpayers.