Bezos' Blue Origin sets July 20 for first commercial space jaunt

SEATTLE • Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, is targeting July 20 for its first sub-orbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It also said on Wednesday that it will offer one seat on the first flight to the winner of a five-week online auction. The proceeds of the auction will be donated to the space firm's foundation.

The New Shepard rocket-and-capsule combination is designed to autonomously fly six passengers more than 100km above Earth into sub-orbital space, high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before the pressurised capsule returns to Earth under parachutes.

The capsule features six observation windows that Blue Origin says are nearly three times as tall as those on a Boeing 747 jetliner and the largest ever used in space.

"The view will be spectacular," Blue Origin's director of astronaut sales Ariane Cornell told a media briefing. After its first flight, Blue Origin would have "a couple more" crewed flights before the year ends, Ms Cornell said.

She declined to give details of the ticket price, which has been a closely guarded company secret.

Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue Origin was planning to charge at least US$200,000 (S$267,000) for the ride, based on an appraisal of rival plans from billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

Wednesday's announcement follows years of testing and development, including delays.

Ms Cornell said Blue Origin would "love" to increase the frequency of its tourist space flights and add launch locations, possibly outside the United States, depending on demand. For July's flight, the reusable New Shepard booster will launch and land in west Texas.

Celebrities and the uber-rich appear to be the core market for space tourist jaunts, at least initially. Ms Cornell said the most likely candidates would be "very clear on our radar".

Only 569 people had ever been into space, she said, adding that "we're about to change that dramatically". But she declined to say when - or if - Mr Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and the world's richest person, will take a trip on New Shepard.

Virgin Galactic also aims to fly private customers early next year, after a first flight with Mr Branson on board later this year.

Its zero-gravity experience is anchored by its SpaceShipTwo plane, and the company has ambitious plans to offer point-to-point travel between far-flung cities at near-space altitudes.

Virgin says it will charge more than US$250,000 for new reservations, but has not announced final pricing. Sales will reopen after Mr Branson's flight.

Regulatory filings show that Mr Bezos sold Amazon shares worth about US$2 billion this week as part of an arranged trading plan. He will step down as Amazon chief executive in a few months and has been unloading shares of the company he founded, having also said he would sell shares to fund Blue Origin projects.

