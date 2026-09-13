Beyond hugs and goodwill, leaders of Russia and Iran return home from BRICS empty-handed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, India’s PM Narendra Modi, China’s President Xi Jinping and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during the BRICS summit in New Delhi, on Sept 12.

BRUSSELS – The BRICS grouping was designed as an alternative to a world dominated by a handful of powerful Western nations led by the United States.

Its member states account for a combined 40 per cent of the world’s total economic output compared with the G7 Western-dominated 29 per cent. They are pledged to transform the old “pyramid of privilege” – as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the host of this year’s summit, put it – “into a platform of partnership”.