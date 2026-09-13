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Beyond hugs and goodwill, leaders of Russia and Iran return home from BRICS empty-handed

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(From left) Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, India’s PM Narendra Modi, China’s President Xi Jinping and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during the BRICS summit in New Delhi, on Sept 12.

(From left) Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, India’s PM Narendra Modi, China’s President Xi Jinping and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during the BRICS summit in New Delhi, on Sept 12.

PHOTO: EPA

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Jonathan Eyal

  • BRICS aims to challenge Western dominance, but Russia and Iran left the summit without achieving key goals like alternative payment systems or increased trade partnerships.
  • Putin failed to advance Russia's plan to bypass US financial networks or expand exports to India, while Russia's economic situation remains difficult amid sanctions.
  • Iran gained little support from BRICS, with no strong stance on Middle East tensions, but saw a rare high-level meeting with the UAE Crown Prince during the summit.

AI generated

BRUSSELS – The BRICS grouping was designed as an alternative to a world dominated by a handful of powerful Western nations led by the United States.

Its member states account for a combined 40 per cent of the world’s total economic output compared with the G7 Western-dominated 29 per cent. They are pledged to transform the old “pyramid of privilege” – as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the host of this year’s summit, put it – “into a platform of partnership”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.