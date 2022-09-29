'Better than killing people': Russians flee military call-ups into Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - On a bright morning in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar, a young Russian fleeing Moscow's first military call-up since World War II had a stark answer for why he had left: "I don't want to kill people."

He was among thousands of Russians who have streamed across the land border into Mongolia over the past week since President Vladimir Putin issued a mobilisation order for the war in Ukraine.

The announcement sent shock waves across the vast nation and triggered an international exodus, with tens of thousands leaving the country since the mobilisation.

Finland, Norway, Turkey and Georgia have, like Mongolia, reported an increase in Russian arrivals in recent days.

"It was very difficult to leave everything behind - home, motherland, my relatives - but it's better than killing people," the man in his twenties told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said he had decided to go to Mongolia because it appeared easily accessible.

"I grabbed my papers and bags and ran," he said.

He said there is a huge network of online groups helping Russian men evade conscription, with travel advice changing constantly as draft evaders navigate the challenges of fleeing their country at a moment's notice.

'I can't trust them'

Fears that Moscow may close the borders have accelerated many Russians' decision to flee, though the Kremlin said Monday no decision had been taken to shut the frontiers.

The head of just one checkpoint in the Mongolian frontier town of Altanbulag told AFP on Sunday that more than 3,000 Russians had entered the country via the crossing since the call-up was announced, most of them men.

An AFP reporter also saw queues of people holding Russian passports outside the immigration counter for the crossing.