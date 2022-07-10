Bar shootout leaves 14 dead in South Africa's Soweto: Police

The bar was in the Orlando district of Soweto, Johannesburg's largest township, south-west of the city. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in South Africa's Soweto township, close to Johannesburg, police said on Sunday (July 10).

"We were called in the early hours of the morning, around 12.30am (2230 GMT)," said police lieutenant Elias Mawela after the shooting overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

"When we arrived on the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead," he said.

Lt Mawela said 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the toll to 14.

The bar was in the Orlando district of Soweto, Johannesburg's largest township, south-west of the city.

More On This Topic
1 killed, 6 injured in Serbia migrant shootout
South Africa holds memorial for 21 killed in tavern

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top