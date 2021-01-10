Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account on Friday due to "the risk of further violence", two days after it temporarily locked him out and warned that he would be banned for good if he continued to incite violence and share false claims of electoral fraud.

The ban was part of the deepening fallout from last Wednesday's mob attack on the Capitol, which many in Washington saw as having been incited by Mr Trump, as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Mr Trump slammed the ban in a statement to the media on Friday and said he would have a big announcement soon, adding that Twitter had "gone further and further in banning free speech" and was in cahoots with the "radical left".

"Tonight, Twitter employees coordinated with the Democrats and the radical left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me - and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," said Mr Trump.

He added that he had been negotiating with various other sites, without naming any, and that he would also look into building his own platform in the near future.

Mr Trump had initially posted the statement on the official government account @POTUS, but it was quickly deleted by Twitter.

His son, Mr Donald Trump Jr, protested against the ban on his own account, writing: "Free speech no longer exists in America."

In a statement explaining its ban, Twitter said that two of Mr Trump's tweets were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to copy last Wednesday's violence.

It warned that plans for future armed protests had already begun proliferating on Twitter and off it.

These include a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings next Sunday, three days before Mr Biden's inauguration.

The first of Mr Trump's offending tweets had been posted on Friday.

He wrote: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, America First, and Make America Great Again, will have a Giant Voice long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

Twitter said that the use of the words "American Patriots" to describe some of his supporters was being interpreted as "support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol".

In the second offending tweet, Mr Trump wrote he would not be attending Mr Biden's inauguration on Jan 20. This statement was being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and a disavowal of his previous statement that there would be an orderly transition of power, said Twitter.

It "may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the inauguration would be a 'safe' target, as he will not be attending", Twitter added.

Social media platforms have been grappling with how to control the spread of misinformation, calls to violence and Mr Trump's repeated false claims of electoral fraud.

On Friday, Twitter also removed the accounts of former Trump official Michael Flynn, lawyer Sidney Powell and other QAnon conspiracy theorists, due to their "potential to lead to offline harm", a spokesman told US media outlets.

"It's a good thing, him not showing up. He's been an embarrassment to the country... He's not fit to serve... He exceeded even my worst notions about him... He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America." U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN, on President Donald Trump's announcement that he will not be attending the inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.

YouTube on Friday evening reportedly removed the channel for one-time Trump strategist Steve Bannon's War Room podcast - after Mr Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared and blamed the Capitol siege on Democrats.

Facebook and Instagram have also indefinitely blocked Mr Trump's accounts from posting.

On Friday, Google banned the Parler app, a social media platform Trump supporters frequent and used to discuss and plan last Wednesday's attack on the Capitol, until it comes up with a plan to police egregious content.

Apple has also threatened to ban Parler from its app store unless it moderates its content.