Away in the woods

This aerial photograph shows a car on a road at Yedigoller National Park, located to the north of Bolu province in the Black Sea region of Turkey, on Tuesday.
The 1,623ha park is known for its seven lakes and mixed natural forests of beech, oak, mahogany, alder, elm and fir trees that turn into impressive shades of red, yellow and green in autumn.
