Aw shark, we meet again

It was a sight to behold as diver Ocean Ramsey swam next to a female great white shark off the coast of Oahu, in Hawaii.

The 6m shark, believed to be one of the biggest on record, made its surprise appearance on Tuesday, joining other sharks that were feasting on a whale carcass off Oahu.

Ms Ramsey swam all day with "Deep Blue", the same shark she had previously studied around Guadalupe Island off Mexico and the subject of a documentary several years ago.

She said the animal, believed to be at least 50 years old and weighing an estimated 2.5 tonnes, was "shockingly wide", and may be pregnant.

Shark populations around Hawaii are declining, and there are no laws to protect sharks from being killed for their fins.