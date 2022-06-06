Australia says Chinese fighter jet intercepted its surveillance craft

SYDNEY • A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region last month, Australia's defence department said yesterday.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter during "routine maritime surveillance activity" in international airspace in the region on May 26, it said in a statement.

"The intercept resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew," it said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Perth his government had expressed concerns to China "through appropriate channels".

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the Chinese jet flew very close in front of the RAAF aircraft and released a "bundle of chaff" containing small pieces of aluminium that were ingested into the Australian aircraft's engine.

"Quite obviously this is very dangerous," he told ABC television.

Australia has previously joined the United States in stating that China's claims around contested islands in the South China Sea do not comply with international law.

The defence department said that for decades it had undertaken maritime surveillance in the region and that it "does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace".

Relations between Australia and China, which are major trading partners, have been strained over growing Chinese influence in the Pacific after China sought a regional security deal with Pacific Island nations.

Also last month, a Chinese intelligence ship was tracked off Australia's west coast within 50 nautical miles of a sensitive defence facility, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines.

Separately, Mr Albanese said yesterday that his trip to Indonesia just over two weeks after he was elected showed the importance his new government places on ties between the two countries as it works to focus more on South-east Asia.

He arrived in Indonesia yesterday and is expected to visit the capital Jakarta, where he will hold talks with President Joko Widodo, as well as Makassar, in South Sulawesi. The Australian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell.

"This early visit with a very high-level delegation from Australia indicates to our Indonesian friends the importance we place on that relationship," Mr Albanese told reporters in Perth.

The Indonesia visit marks Mr Albanese's second overseas trip since becoming prime minister after he attended a meeting of leaders of the Quad group of countries in Tokyo late last month.

REUTERS