Australia calls out China iron ore trade ‘manipulation’

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The world’s top producer, Australia exported 944 million tonnes of iron ore in 2025, of which three-quarters were shipped to China for steelmaking.

SYDNEY – Australia on Nov 16 expressed concern its economy will take a hit from “manipulation” of trade in its biggest export iron ore, by its biggest customer China.

The world’s top producer, Australia exported 944 million tonnes of iron ore in 2025, of which three-quarters were shipped to China for steelmaking.

The trade has withstood political disputes between the two countries, flowing even as China imposed blocks on A$20 billion (S$17.4 billion) worth of Australian coal, wine and agricultural exports in 2020 as retaliation for Canberra’s call for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

But China’s formation of a central buying body to lower the price its steelmakers pay Australian iron ore producers risks souring trade.

China’s embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Nov 16 the activity of China Minerals Resources Group ( CMRG) , which has reportedly sought to block sales by Australian producers as it negotiates contracts, was against the international rules of trade.

“The export of iron ore from this country since it started in the 60s has been integral to our national economy,” King told national broadcaster ABC.

“When there is movement by the biggest consumer of that product to moderate the prices in their favour, well, that is of concern to the government because it affects the budget bottom line,” she said.

“The manipulation of trade is not good for our country,” she added.

The government has previously said iron ore negotiations were a commercial matter.

King said on Nov 16 she is in discussions with Australia’s iron ore producers.

CMRG was formed in 2022 to centralise buying. China is the world’s biggest buyer of iron ore.

Australia’s iron ore exports are forecast to be A$107 billion next year, a 10% fall in value.

In an export forecast in October , Australia’s industry ministry said CMRG’s increasing influence “could represent a shift in market structure” with implications for iron ore price negotiations.

Miners BHP and Rio Tinto recently struck deals with CMRG. However, Fortescue told investors in October its sales were 3.9 million tonnes lower because of continuing negotiations with CMRG.

If those talks are not concluded by December, the miner’s operations may be impacted, Fortescue said. AFP