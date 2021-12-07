Aussie PM, beset by infighting, seeks reset after chaotic Parliament session

CANBERRA • A chaotic Parliament session has left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking a reset as his conservative coalition trails in opinion polls and infighting derails his legislative agenda less than six months before an election.

He had planned to use this year's last sitting to pass Bills that would create sharp differences with the opposition Labor Party, including a controversial religious freedom Bill that was promised after same-sex marriage became law.

Instead, the final two weeks of Parliament saw his coalition fractured, as his own lawmakers crossed the floor to vote against the government, forcing a delay to the religious freedom Bill and other legislation, possibly until after the election.

"The events of the past few days have shown the government may be effectively unable to govern until the next election," said Dr Haydon Manning, a professor of political science at Flinders University in South Australia.

"It can't pass legislation and the Prime Minister will have to decide whether to wait or call an early election."

With little time left for Mr Morrison to reverse his fortunes, as he has to go to the polls by May next year, he has embarked on a series of unofficial campaign events.

It is not a new situation for Mr Morrison - three years ago, he had just become prime minister after his predecessor was ousted in a party-room vote and he was trailing in polls. Yet he secured a stunning election win in May 2019.

Yesterday, the closely watched Newspoll showed Mr Morrison's coalition government would lose office to Labor. That, and a budget scheduled for late March, suggest Mr Morrison will leave his run as late as possible, just as he did in 2019.

The divisions in Mr Morrison's government over issues such as the religious freedom Bill and climate policy came despite his calls for unity.

He had warned his backbench lawmakers last week that fractures would cost them the election, said a source familiar with his comments in meetings of his ruling Liberal Party.

Mr Morrison is also struggling to appeal to female voters, polls show. The government was damaged after allegations this year of a rape in Parliament House, fed by criticism of how senior government lawmakers handled the complaint.

Spurred by public anger, Mr Morrison commissioned a report into the workplace culture of Parliament House. Published last week, it showed that one in three of those working there had experienced sexual harassment.

The issue grew when the Minister for Education stood aside last week, pending an investigation into allegations of abusive behaviour during an extramarital affair with a staff member, accusations the minister strongly denied.

