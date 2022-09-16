At least 9 dead, 6 hospitalised after stampede at Guatemala concert

Two 12-year-old children were among the dead following a stampede at a large rock concert in the city of Quetzaltenango. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
36 min ago

GUATEMALA CITY - At least nine people died in a stampede at a large rock concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, emergency services said on Thursday.

Two 12-year-old children were among the dead, according to Ms Maria del Carmen Sajquim, spokesperson for Guatemala's Western Regional Hospital.

Six people were injured, she added.

The injured people were transferred to the hospital and were believed to have suffered fractures, local firefighters said earlier on Twitter.

Witnesses at the scene said the venue for the event only had two exit doors.

First aid workers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from Guatemala's Red Cross showed on Twitter.

Local media described the concert as an annual event marking independence day in the Central American country. REUTERS

Witnesses at the scene said the venue for the event only had two exit doors. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
At least 31 die in stampede at Nigeria church event, police say
Stampede at India religious shrine kills 12

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top