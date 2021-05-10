At least 80 wounded in fresh Jerusalem clashes

JERUSALEM • Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Palestinian youth threw stones, lit fires and tore down police barricades in the streets leading to the walled Old City gates on Saturday. Officers on horseback and in riot gear used stun grenades and water cannon to repel them.

At least 80 people were injured, including a one-year-old, and 14 were taken to hospital, the Palestine Red Crescent said. Israeli police said one officer was hurt.

"They do not want us to pray. There is a fight every day. Every day there are troubles," said Mr Mahmoud al-Marbua, 27, speaking near the Old City's Damascus Gate.

Pointing to police chasing youth and firing thunderflashes at them, he added: "Look how they are firing at us. How can we live?"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the right to worship will be maintained, as would the "right to build" in Jerusalem.

In a televised address ahead of Jerusalem Day, Israel's national commemoration of the capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, he said: "We firmly reject pressure not to build in Jerusalem.

"Jerusalem is Israel's capital and just as every nation builds in its capital and builds up its capital, we also have the right to build in Jerusalem, to build up Jerusalem. That is what we have done, that is what we will continue to do."

Tensions have mounted throughout the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, amid anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, land claimed by Jewish settlers.

In the Palestinian Gaza Strip, hundreds of protesters gathered along the border with Israel. The Israeli military said crowds threw burning tyres and firecrackers towards the troops, while Gaza militants fired at least one rocket which landed in an open area.

"We salute the people of Al-Aqsa, who oppose the arrogance of the Zionists & we call on our people in Palestine to support their brothers by all means," Mr Moussa Abu Marzouk, a leader of Islamist group Hamas, said on Twitter.

Israel said it was beefing up security on Saturday in anticipation of further confrontations.

On Friday, police clashed with Palestinian youth at the mosque on the Noble Sanctuary and Temple Mount plazas, holy to both Muslims and Jews. At least 205 Palestinians and 18 Israeli officers were injured in confrontations, which drew international calls for calm.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Singapore is deeply concerned by the violence that has occurred in Jerusalem, including on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah... We strongly urge all sides to exercise restraint and bring a halt to all violence. All parties must refrain from any actions that would further escalate tensions."

The quartet of Middle East mediators - the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations - also expressed concern over the violence.

A planned hearing on the Sheikh Jarrah evictions today was cancelled by Israel's Supreme Court amid mounting tension. A new date will be set in a month.

REUTERS