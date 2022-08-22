At least 34 dead in two Turkey road accidents

ISTANBUL • At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents on Saturday, each in places where crashes had taken place shortly before, local media reported.

The first crash, involving a bus and an ambulance, killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.

Governor Davut Gul had earlier said the accident involved a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance on the route between provincial capital Gaziantep and Nizip.

The DHA news agency said a passenger bus had crashed into an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a vehicle carrying journalists at the site of a previous crash.

Three paramedics, three firefighters and two journalists from Turkey's Ilhas news agency were among those killed, local media reported.

Photos on DHA showed the back of the ambulance ripped out and damage to the bus.

Gendarmes were questioning the driver of the bus to try to establish what happened, DHA reported.

Prosecutors were already investigating an earlier deadly accident which had occurred 250km away, which also happened as the emergency services were attending to a different incident at the site.

On this occasion, at least 19 people were killed and nearly 30 others injured after a truck hurtled into pedestrians in the town of Derik in Mardin province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, updating an earlier toll of 16.

The accident in Derik "occurred after the brakes gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd", Mr Koca wrote.

Another 26 were injured, six of them seriously, he added.

Turkish media shared footage of a driver losing control of his truck, then careening towards nearby vehicles and pedestrians.

