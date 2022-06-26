At least 17 people found dead in South African nightclub: Police

Updated
9 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

JOHANNESBURG (AFP, REUTERS) - South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 17 patrons found inside a popular township tavern in East London, police officials said on Sunday (June 26).

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about 3km from the city centre.

“The circumstances under which they died are under investigation,” Kinana told Reuters, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18 and 20 years.

More On This Topic
‘Islamist terror’ suspect arrested in deadly Norway nightclub shooting
At least 16 dead in fire at nightclub in Cameroon's capital

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top