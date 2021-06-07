At least 132 killed in militant attack in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Burkina Faso) • The death toll from the worst militant attack in Burkina Faso in recent years has risen to 132, the government said last Saturday, after armed assailants laid siege overnight to a village in the extremist-plagued north-east.

The attackers struck during the night last Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province, bordering Niger. They also burned homes and the market, the government said.

It declared a 72-hour period of national mourning, describing the attackers as terrorists, although no group has claimed responsibility. Another 40 residents were wounded, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura later told reporters.

The United Nations said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged by the attack, whose victims included seven children.

Despite the presence of thousands of UN peacekeepers, attacks by militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group in West Africa's Sahel region have risen sharply since the start of the year, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with civilians bearing the brunt.

The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years, while the poor, arid country is hosting some 20,000 refugees from neighbouring Mali.

The latest attack pushes the number killed by armed Islamists in the Sahel region to more than 500 since January, said Human Rights Watch's West Africa director Corinne Dufka.

In March, attackers killed 137 people in coordinated raids on villages in south-western Niger.

REUTERS