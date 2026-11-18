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At least 12 dead in organized crime attacks in Honduras, police spokesman says

Nov 18 - At least 12 people were killed in four separate attacks in Honduras' rural Yorito region, which police believe were carried out by organized crime groups, a national police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Three of the attacks occurred in the village of Vallecillos, including one at a soccer field and two at homes, with three people killed in each, police spokesman Edgardo Barahona said.

A fourth attack in the village of Pacayales killed three more people, Barahona said.

"The National Police's working hypothesis is that criminal organizations were responsible," Barahona told a local TV channel. "We have always assumed it was the work of organized crime groups." REUTERS