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Vanuatu’s Environment Minister Ralph Regenvanu said a bloc of around 20 developing countries that includes Saudi Arabia and India, as well as Russia, were hampering climate progress.

ANTALYA, Turkey - A “small group of states” is blocking progress at UN climate summits, as in other negotiations, Vanuatu’s Environment Minister Ralph Regenvanu told AFP in an interview on Nov 18.

“There should be a reform of the COP process. We need to stop having this small group of states block progress and ambition for the rest of us”, he said at the COP31 summit in Turkey, entering its last days.

The talks operate by consensus, but some countries, such as Panama, are pushing for majority voting to get around deadlocks.

Regenvanu leads his country’s negotiations on climate issues, but also over a plastics treaty and at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Vanuatu in 2025 secured an advisory opinion on climate.

Blocking was also happening “across all multilateral processes”, he said, citing the plastics treaty as an example.

Negotiations to reach a treaty against plastic pollution began in 2022 under the aegis of the UN, but, so far, they have failed to make progress.

Main blockers

Unlike many political leaders at the COP preferring to speak in general terms, Regenvanu named names.

“The Arab bloc and the LMDCs” are the main blockers, he said, referring to a bloc of around 20 developing countries that includes Saudi Arabia and India.

“Plus, of course, Russia.”

Multilateralism was under threat all over the world, he said, “in no small part due to (US President Donald) Trump”.

Climate negotiations in recent years have been hit by Trump’s withdrawal of the United States, once again absent from the COP this year.

Also affecting discussions in Antalya are multiple geopolitical tensions between countries.

“We come here with high ambitions, but we have realistic expectations. We know it’s a very difficult space.”

Risk of backsliding

The gap between developed and developing countries on the issue of finance is “deep and almost unbridgeable,” he acknowledged.

“But our role as some of the most vulnerable countries is to try as much as possible to build bridges.”

Vanuatu is part of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), which in the past has often been among the most ambitious in climate negotiations, sometimes threatening to walk out in the absence of progress.

Its members, in the Pacific as well as in the Caribbean, are on the front line of climate change, facing rising sea levels and intensifying storms.

“There’s a great risk of going backwards with this COP”, Regenvanu said.

“Things we thought couldn’t be threatened, that were agreed, are suddenly on the table. It’s disappointing, but that’s the reality we’re faced with here.” AFP