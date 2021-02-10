AstraZeneca's shot has backing of global health authorities

GENEVA • Health officials around the world have given their backing to the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, after a study showing it had little effect against mild disease caused by the variant now spreading quickly in South Africa rang global alarm.

The prospect that new virus variants could evolve the ability to elude vaccines is one of the main risks hanging over the global strategy to emerge from the pandemic by rolling out vaccines this year.

South Africa, where a new variant now accounts for the vast majority of cases, had initially announced a pause in its roll-out of a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But on Monday, it said it could still roll it out in a "stepped manner", giving out 100,000 doses and monitoring it to see if it prevents hospitalisations and deaths.

"It is vastly too early to be dismissing this vaccine," said Mr Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a foundation that co-leads the global Covax programme to provide vaccine doses in poor countries.

More than 330 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine form the overwhelming majority of doses that Covax aims to begin rolling out in a first phase in poor countries beginning as soon as this month.

"Obviously the world is full of the wild type virus that this AstraZeneca vaccine is known to work against," Mr Hatchett said.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, co-chair of South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said it was too early to conclude that the AstraZeneca vaccine would not prevent serious disease caused by the variant prevalent in the country.

If the vaccine does not work well against new evolving variants, it could be an ominous sign for other vaccines, showing that the virus can potentially thwart the efforts of scientists to fight it.

Reacting to the results of the study, AstraZeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot said yesterday: "It is of course a concern."

But he added: "Having said that the patients in the study were patients with mild disease and we believe the vaccine should still protect against severe disease."

However, the overall message from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and others is: do not panic.

Several global health officials noted the South African study was small and had tested the vaccine using a short four-week interval between the first and second doses, despite evidence having since emerged that it works better if there is a longer wait.

It was becoming "more and more clear, the longer the interval between the two doses the higher the efficacy," said WHO's head of immunisations Kate O'Brien.

The lead investigator on the South African trial has told Reuters he believed the vaccine had a major role to play in Africa and globally, and that the one million doses in South Africa, which expire in April, should be rolled out quickly, not wasted.

Western governments spoke out in favour of the vaccine, which many have approved.

The vaccine is the main pillar of the inoculation programme in Britain, which has been the fastest of any large country to vaccinate members of the public. Britain is also using Pfizer's vaccine.

Mr Olivier Veran, health minister in France which is hoping that the vaccine will help speed up a programme that has lagged behind other rich countries, said the AstraZeneca vaccine provided sufficient protection against "nearly all the variants" of the virus.

But if vaccines do not work as effectively as hoped against new and emerging variants of the virus, then the world could be facing a much longer - and far more expensive - fight against Covid-19 than previously thought.

The variant dominant in South Africa is circulating in at least 40 other countries, including the United States.

