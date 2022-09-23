Asian Insider Podcast: Why South-east Asia may not benefit if the US does not engage China

A container terminal of Qingdao port in Shandong province, China. South-east Asia still has concerns over trade and supply chain pillars, despite the way US views China. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
10 min ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents Asian views of the United States.

The United States' Indo Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) has been welcomed in much of the region - though with some wariness over the geopolitical agenda given that China is by far, every South-east Asian country's largest trading partner.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:30 South-east Asian concerns over trade and supply chain pillars; how countries view resilience 

5:54 Not all countries look at “friend shoring” the same way the US does 

6:49 China firmly entrenched in region but taking anything for granted and why it's not too concerned the US' IPEF will dislodge that 

9:42 Chinese concern about US "friend shoring", decoupling and accelerating self-sufficiency

13:47 Why South-east Asia still depends on external markets; IPEF is a late entrant in the theatre 

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

