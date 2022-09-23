Asian Insider Podcast: Why South-east Asia may not benefit if the US does not engage China

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:30 South-east Asian concerns over trade and supply chain pillars; how countries view resilience

5:54 Not all countries look at “friend shoring” the same way the US does

6:49 China firmly entrenched in region but taking anything for granted and why it's not too concerned the US' IPEF will dislodge that

9:42 Chinese concern about US "friend shoring", decoupling and accelerating self-sufficiency

13:47 Why South-east Asia still depends on external markets; IPEF is a late entrant in the theatre

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Eden Soh

