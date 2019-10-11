Asian Insider Podcast: US-North Korea ties

Asian Insider Ep 7: US-North Korea ties

12:35 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

North Korea recently test-fired another missile. This time it was launched from the sea, from what the North Koreans claim was from their submarine. But the US said it was from a water-platform of sorts. So where does this leave US’ goal of a denuclearised Korean Peninsula?

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

