Asian Insider Podcast: Profound destabilisation: Author Amitav Ghosh on climate change, the future

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
In this special episode, Nirmal Ghosh speaks with author Amitav Ghosh, a prolific writer who has written such classics as The Hungry Tide, The Glass Palace, and In An Antique Land, among others, that have been translated into dozens of languages and read across the planet. His most recent is The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables for a Planet in Crisis.
03:45 The framing of the planetary crisis and especially in relation to climate change, tends to be within the Western discourse, as a bureaucratic business best left to technocrats and the diplomats
05:00 How climate has destabilised countries, from Britain, to India, Myanmar and even Egypt
08:15 We are seeing a revolution, not from the poor, but from the right
12:00 On China, the US, and why human beings are perfectly capable of ending their own existence long before the climate does
16:20 Advice, words of wisdom to the 10-to-15-year-olds growing up in this bleaker-looking world
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
