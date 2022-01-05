Asian Insider Podcast: Profound destabilisation: Author Amitav Ghosh on climate change, the future

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:45 The framing of the planetary crisis and especially in relation to climate change, tends to be within the Western discourse, as a bureaucratic business best left to technocrats and the diplomats

05:00 How climate has destabilised countries, from Britain, to India, Myanmar and even Egypt

08:15 We are seeing a revolution, not from the poor, but from the right

12:00 On China, the US, and why human beings are perfectly capable of ending their own existence long before the climate does

16:20 Advice, words of wisdom to the 10-to-15-year-olds growing up in this bleaker-looking world

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter.

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.

Register for Asian Insider newsletter.

Asian Insider videos.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider