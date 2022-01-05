Asian Insider Podcast: Profound destabilisation: Author Amitav Ghosh on climate change, the future

In this special episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts prolific writer and author Amitav Ghosh, to discuss the future of climate change. PHOTO: MATHIEU GENON
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

In this special episode, Nirmal Ghosh speaks with author Amitav Ghosh, a prolific writer who has written such classics as The Hungry Tide, The Glass Palace, and In An Antique Land, among others, that have been translated into dozens of languages and read across the planet. His most recent is The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables for a Planet in Crisis.

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:45 The framing of the planetary crisis and especially in relation to climate change, tends to be within the Western discourse, as a bureaucratic business best left to technocrats and the diplomats 

05:00 How climate has destabilised countries, from Britain, to India, Myanmar and even Egypt

08:15 We are seeing a revolution, not from the poor, but from the right   

12:00 On China, the US, and why human beings are perfectly capable of ending their own existence long before the climate does

16:20 Advice, words of wisdom to the 10-to-15-year-olds growing up in this bleaker-looking world

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim 

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter.

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.

Register for Asian Insider newsletter.

Asian Insider videos.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.