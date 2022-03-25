Asian Insider Podcast: Global ramifications of the war in Ukraine

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:02 Simon Tay on how there might be a misreading of China's more nuanced stance on Russia

05:03 Curtis Chin on Asean's mixed reactions to the Ukraine war, and why the US needs to engage South-east Asia beyond just military security

10:26 Yun Sun on why a quick change of China's position on Russia is unlikely, as President Xi Jinping considers many external and internal factors

13:05 Simon Tay on Asean votes on the Ukraine war at the United Nations' General Assembly; Curtis Chin on countries balancing between their dependencies on Russia and doing what's best for their own citizens

18:22 Yun Sun says China may seriously reconsider any intentions on Taiwan as the Ukraine invasion has shown the extreme global cost of such actions

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Teo Tong Kai

