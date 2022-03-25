Asian Insider Podcast: Global ramifications of the war in Ukraine

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts three guests to discuss the global ramifications of the war in Ukraine. Yun Sun is a Senior Fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington DC.
Curtis Chin is a Milken Institute Asia Fellow, and former US ambassador to the Asian Development Bank. Simon Tay is chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and Associate Professor of Law at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He is also Singapore's ambassador to Greece on a non-residential basis.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:02 Simon Tay on how there might be a misreading of China's more nuanced stance on Russia
05:03 Curtis Chin on Asean's mixed reactions to the Ukraine war, and why the US needs to engage South-east Asia beyond just military security
10:26 Yun Sun on why a quick change of China's position on Russia is unlikely, as President Xi Jinping considers many external and internal factors
13:05 Simon Tay on Asean votes on the Ukraine war at the United Nations' General Assembly; Curtis Chin on countries balancing between their dependencies on Russia and doing what's best for their own citizens
18:22 Yun Sun says China may seriously reconsider any intentions on Taiwan as the Ukraine invasion has shown the extreme global cost of such actions
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Teo Tong Kai
