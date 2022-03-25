Asian Insider Podcast: Global ramifications of the war in Ukraine

The scene after a Russian missile strike reduced a sprawling shopping mall in Kyiv to a smoldering ruin on Monday, March 21, 2022. Despite its economic and military might and close ties to Russia, China has balked at trying to press Vladimir Putin to stop the fighting in Ukraine. PHOTO: NYTNS
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts three guests to discuss the global ramifications of the war in Ukraine. Yun Sun is a Senior Fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington DC.

Curtis Chin is a Milken Institute Asia Fellow, and former US ambassador to the Asian Development Bank. Simon Tay is chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and Associate Professor of Law at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He is also Singapore's ambassador to Greece on a non-residential basis. 

02:02 Simon Tay on how there might be a misreading of China's more nuanced stance on Russia

05:03 Curtis Chin on Asean's mixed reactions to the Ukraine war, and why the US needs to engage South-east Asia beyond just military security

10:26 Yun Sun on why a quick change of China's position on Russia is unlikely, as President Xi Jinping considers many external and internal factors

13:05 Simon Tay on Asean votes on the Ukraine war at the United Nations' General Assembly; Curtis Chin on countries balancing between their dependencies on Russia and doing what's best for their own citizens

18:22 Yun Sun says China may seriously reconsider any intentions on Taiwan as the Ukraine invasion has shown the extreme global cost of such actions

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Teo Tong Kai

