Asian Insider Podcast: Coronavirus outbreak in Iran & its impact on Middle East

Asian Insider Ep 26: The coronavirus outbreak in Iran & impact on Middle East
21:44 mins
Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.
Iran is the latest coronavirus hot spot. The Middle East, with many conflicted or post-conflict societies and millions of refugees, is also vulnerable.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan
Edited by: Rubeen Raj
