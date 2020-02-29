Asian Insider Podcast: Coronavirus outbreak in Iran & its impact on Middle East

An Iranian woman is seen wearing a face mask in Teheran, Iran, on Feb 24, 2020. Our Asian Insider podcast discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and its impact on the Middle East.
An Iranian woman is seen wearing a face mask in Teheran, Iran, on Feb 24, 2020. Our Asian Insider podcast discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and its impact on the Middle East.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

Asian Insider Ep 26: The coronavirus outbreak in Iran & impact on Middle East

21:44 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Iran is the latest coronavirus hot spot. The Middle East, with many conflicted or post-conflict societies and millions of refugees, is also vulnerable.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Rubeen Raj

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content