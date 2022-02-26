Asia in disbelief over attack amid oil price and supply worries

Disbelief was the general reaction in Asia to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as many countries scrambled to repatriate their people from the conflict areas.

There were also concerns over spiralling oil prices, volatility in markets, cyber-security attacks and the likely impact of the sanctions unleashed by the United States, Japan and European countries on supply chains.

Policymakers and observers in a few key Asian economies were also pondering on the best way forward, given their interest in maintaining relations with both the US and Russia.

While Asian markets rebounded yesterday, the second day of the invasion, investors in the region were reaching out to gold, given the preference for the yellow metal in many parts of this region.

The Jakarta Post wrote in an editorial: "We are certainly taken aback by what transpired on Thursday; that in this day and age, the deployment of military power to occupy the territory of another nation continues to be a fact of life in the 21st century."

Russia's "outrageous act violates international law" and "signals the destruction of the international order after World War II", said The Japan News, the English daily published by Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Ukraine crisis has been more in the spotlight in East Asia, unlike elsewhere in the region, with the three leading economies - China, Japan and South Korea - being big customers of Russian oil, gas and coal. But differences in sentiment were apparent.

China's tacit support for Russia's security concerns contrasted with worries in Japan and South Korea over escalating fuel prices, the possibility of cyber attacks and managing relations with the US.

China Daily led coverage of the issue on the mainland with State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

It said Mr Wang maintained that China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, although it also understood Moscow's "reasonable security concerns".

The Korea Herald, meanwhile, reminded the country of the importance of keeping Seoul's alliance with the US "solid", especially given the possibility of North Korea "escalating provocations to make the most of the new Cold War confrontation".

Elsewhere, most of South-east Asia - which has been preoccupied with figuring a way out of the political discord in Myanmar - stepped up coverage of the war in Ukraine.

There was a lot of concern over the repatriation of citizens, with hundreds of Filipinos, Malaysians and Thais working in the country.

Focus in South Asia was on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to visit Moscow even as Russian troops were in Ukraine.

The visit is significant for India, which is wary of growing ties between Islamabad and Moscow at a time when its relations with China have been strained.

New Delhi has also been striving to keep the balance between its ties with the US as a member of the recently set up Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and its decades-long relationship with Russia, a source of much of its military hardware.

Some in Asia were also wary about the future of peace and security in the region.

"With (Russian President Vladimir) Putin already securing an alliance with China, we can expect tensions to also reach the Indo-Pacific region soon," said the Jakarta Post.

"None of this would benefit everyone, especially with the more pressing problems of dealing with the pandemic, mitigating climate change and generating economic growth post-Covid-19," it noted.